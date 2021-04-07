Groceries and pet food distributed in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. – United Way of Southwest Louisiana distributed fresh grocery items, peanut butter and pet food in a drive-through, contact-free give-away at the Lake Charles Civic Center with multiple non-profit partners on Wednesday, April 7 from 11 am to 1 pm.

"I continue to be amazed at the opportunities we are able to take advantage of each day in order to help our community rebuild and this grocery and pet distribution is one of them," explains Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. "We were offered peanut butter from one partner and pet food by another. It is a blessing to be able to pull all of these together and help community members get back on their feet while we rebuild together."

Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles provided peanut butter and volunteers for the distribution. Second Harvest Food Bank provided grocery items. Greater Good and Houston Humane Society provided pet food.

This first-come, first-serve event was a drive-through.

