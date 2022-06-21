Former Sulphur High teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

A teacher has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a student last fall.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office began their investigation into the October 2021 incident after they got a complaint this spring.

On Monday, deputies arrested Alan B. Million, 40, a high school teacher, and booked him with indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was released on $25,000 bond later the same day.

Deputies say the victim told detectives that he inappropriately touched her during an after-school tutoring session. She also advised detectives he was talking to her about sex.

CPSO Detective Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator on this case.

The release from CPSO identifies Million only as a high school teacher, but a Google search shows a cached "Meet the Teacher" page for him at Sulphur High School.

Here's a statement from the CPSB:

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is aware of a situation involving former employee, Alan Brent Million. Million was placed on administrative leave once we were made aware of the allegations and is now no longer employed by the district.

These sorts of accusations are unacceptable, extremely disappointing, and will not be tolerated in our district. We hold our employees to a higher standard, and we simply will not stand for this sort of behavior.

Our students are our future, and it is our job to ensure they receive a quality education in a safe environment. Our campuses are full of employees with character and integrity, and this individual’s alleged behavior is certainly not a reflection of the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a whole.