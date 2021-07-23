Former Ragin Cajun football player named high school principal of the year

A high school principal of the year is a former Ragin Cajun teaching in Calcasieu Parish.

Earlier this week, the winners of the teacher and principal of the year awards for Louisiana were announced.

One of those individuals was Ronnie Harvey, Jr.

Harvey was a former Ragin Cajun starting center who graduated in 2005 from the University of Louisiana at Lafayett. He is currently the principal of Washington/Marion Magnet High School in Calcasieu Parish.

The UL Alumni Association congratulated Harvey for his success and achievement.

According to the Advocate, a huge reason for Harvey's recognition was Washington-Marion improvement in performance scores. It was a 'D' school when he took over in 2018. In a year and a half, his old school was elevated to a 'B' grade.

------------------------------------------------------------

