Former alumni association employee arrested in theft investigation

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Lake Charles woman and booked her in connection with the theft of money from the McNeese Alumni Association.

The investigation began with a May complaint triggered by a forensic audit that looked at unusual credit card activity. High expenditures which appeared to be personal in nature were being made by an employee, the audit, which was commissioned by the association, revealed.

Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, was booked with theft of more than $25,000.

KPLC reported on this back in May, obtaining a copy of the report via public records requests. You can read that story here.

Detectives allege Clark had a credit card issued to her from the association, as well as access to a credit card that had been issued to a former employee, both of which she used to make unauthorized purchases.

Detectives met with Clark and she allegedly admitted to approximately $50,000 in unauthorized purchases. The detective’s investigation allegedly revealed more than $200,000 in unauthorized transactions. Deputies allege the money was spent in stores such as Poshmark, Apple, Nordic Track, Disney, and numerous others.

Clark was booked on Friday into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and was released on a $150,000 bond.

CPSO Detective John Melton is the lead investigator on this case.