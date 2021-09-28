Five workers injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical

Five people were injured Monday night in an explosion at Westlake Chemical in Calcasieu Parish

According to KPLC, State Police said that five contract employees were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries following the incident.

No deaths were reported.

A spokesman for the company said that the explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit at 11:00 pm on Monday, September 27. The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

All personnel were accounted for, the company said.

Read more from KPLC, here.

