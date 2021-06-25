Fire contained at Westlake Chemical’s Petro 1 Unit

Officials say a fire has been contained at Westlake Chemical’s Petro 1 Unit.
Ninety percent of the fire has been extinguished, according to KPLC.
No injuries have been reported.
