FEMA to reimburse $46M in Lake Charles debris removal work after Hurricane Laura

FEMA will reimburse $46 million in funds for debris removal that took place in Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura.

On Wednesday, Senator John Kennedy announced the the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide $46,498,869 in funding for the debris removal in the city following extensive damage from the storm.

“I am grateful that FEMA is reimbursing Lake Charles for the extensive debris removal efforts it undertook after Hurricane Laura hit southwest Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. Louisianians are still picking up the pieces of last hurricane season, and they’re still waiting for the help they deserve from this administration,” said Kennedy.

More than 2 million acres of debris were removed in the wake of the historic storm, according to Kennedy's office. FEMA reimbursed 90 percent of the removal cost, and the funding is authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Act.

