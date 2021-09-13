FEMA temporarily closes Lake Charles recovery center due to TS Nicholas

FEMA's Recovery Service Center in the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles closed Monday, September 13, at noon due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The center is scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. and then will remain open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 8.

FEMA reminds residents of Southwest Louisiana to take precautions ahead of tropical storm Nicholas.

For those in FEMA temporary housing units:

Evacuate immediately if local officials recommend manufactured housing occupants find sturdier shelter; however, leave the temporary housing units in place.

Never take shelter in a temporary unit during high winds, tornadoes, hurricanes or floods.

Do not leave your pet behind in a temporary unit during severe weather.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4606. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

