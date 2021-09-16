FEMA Recovery Center reopens Thursday in Lake Charles

The FEMA Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles is reopening Thursday, September 16.

The Center will open at 9:00 a.m. after a temporary closure for bad weather due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

FEMA says the center will remain open through October 8.

Survivors are encouraged to visit Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Specialists at the center will be meeting with survivors to answer questions about FEMA applications, advise on the appeal process, explain housing program options and upload documents.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4606. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

