FEMA is hiring in Calcasieu Parish

FEMA is hiring Louisiana residents who live in areas affected by last year’s hurricanes to join the recovery team as temporary employees.

Hiring temporary staff locally allows FEMA to diversify the workforce while affording opportunities for Louisianans, officials say.

Jobs are available for Manufactured Housing Specialists in Iowa, Louisiana for temporary positions assisting with disaster response and recovery efforts. These jobs are for local residents to help with FEMA’s work. Experience in commercial or residential construction is strongly preferred.

Potential applicants can view these positions at USAJOBS - Job Announcement [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. The job posting is open until May 23.

FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments. Visit USAJOBS.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation.

Conditions of Employment: