FEMA extends support to Recovery Service Center

The State-run Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles has extended its assistance services through July 30 for residents affected by the 2020 hurricanes, and other weather-related events in Southwest Louisiana.

The center has FEMA specialists who can work one-on-one, in-person with survivors.

Anyone with questions regarding eligibility and assistance provided can be discussed with FEMA representatives. They will be able to provide guidance on FEMA programs and referrals to other recovery resources.

The center is located at:

Washington-Marion Magnet High School

2802 Pineview St.

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.