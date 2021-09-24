Escaped inmate killed in shootout with officers in Calcasieu Parish

An escaped inmate out of Beauregard Parish is dead after being shot by officers in Calcasieu Parish after he allegedly fired shots at them on Thursday.

State Police says that on September 23, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., troopers were requested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) and the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) to investigate a shooting incident involving their officers.

Troopers say the incident occurred after CPSO received an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of an escaped inmate, 20-year-old Desmond Louis of Lake Charles.

Louis had an active arrest warrant through the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office for simple escape after he fled from a work detail on September 20, 2021. Upon learning of Louis’ location, the CPSO SWAT team and LCPD arrived at a residence located on 11th Street in Lake Charles and began calling Louis and the other occupants out of the house.

They say that during the interaction, Louis fired multiple shots at CPSO and LCPD officers from inside the residence. A short time later, Louis exited the house through the front door and fired more shots at officers. Several officers and deputies fired their weapons, striking Louis.

Louis died at the scene, they say. No deputies, officers, or occupants of the residence were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for the officer involved shooting.

State Police say the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

