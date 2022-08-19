Errors found in sentencing for man who killed Moss Bluff jogger in 2020

The conviction of a Moss Bluff man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a CrossFit jogger in October 2020 has been upheld, however, his sentence will be vacated and sent back to the trial court.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled this month that errors were made when George D. McKinney Jr. was sentenced for running over Jason D. Webb, 30, on October 29, 2020, who was jogging on Old Highway 171.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office stated that at that time that McKinney was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, he crossed the center line and struck Webb.

Deputies reportedly said they noticed signs of impairment and found alcoholic beverages in McKinney's vehicle. A breath intoxilyzer test later found McKinney to be two times over the legal limit.

Webb was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained.

McKinney initially pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide with a blood alcohol reading of 0.8 or higher and was sentenced up to 30 years in prison with at least three years to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension and a fine of not less than $2,000 and no more than $15,000.

According to an article published on the American Press website, the court said McKinney received an indeterminate sentence because the trial court failed to specify the amount of time to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The court also said the 14th Judicial District Court ordered McKinney to pay restitution to the family for funeral expenses, medical bills and any future counseling Webb’s children may need without determining a set amount.

The appeals court ruled that the trial court failed to specify how many years were to be served without benefits and did not establish a payment plan for restitution. The court also found that the trial court failed to order McKinney to participate in a court- approved substance abuse program as required by law.

