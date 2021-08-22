Eleven-year-old baker raises $2K for cancer research after losing mom

An 11-year-old Sulphur baker held a bake sale this weekend in memory of his mom, and raised more than $2,000 for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, KPLC reports.

“It just feels good to do something like this,” said bake sale organizer Ruben Flores. “I feel like I’m on top of the world. It’s crazy.”

Flores is a self-proclaimed baker at heart; but when he’s not in the kitchen, he’s fundraising for cancer research and treatment.

“I like to bake a lot right, and I just kind of asked we should have a bake sale soon and my mom died of cancer last year and she went to M.D. Anderson, I figured why not donate everything to that,” Flores said.

“It’s a really good thing for him to learn to give to others; and the part that he’s doing it in memory of his mother really touched our heart,” said grandmother, Sandy Labue.

He raised the money selling chocolate covered pretzels, pecan pie, banana bread, and more to benefit other patients like his mother, who died last summer from advanced ovarian cancer.

To read the full story, click here.

