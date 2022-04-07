Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

Eleven arrested, one wanted in fatal shooting of a Lake Charles 6-year-old

Lake Charles Police Department
Lake Charles Police Department
Lake Charles Police Department
Lake Charles Police Department
Posted at 11:15 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 12:29:03-04

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl in Lake Charles.

Police say the shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the 1400 block of Mill Street. Upon officers arrival, they discovered that a 6-year-old, inside a home, had been shot.

The child, identified as 6-year-old Draya Michelle Guillory, died as a result of her injuries.

Through witness statements and initial evidence collection, detectives say they determined the child was a victim of a drive-by shooting.

After an investigation, detectives say they were able to establish a timeline leading up to the drive-by shooting. They say the shooting was the result of retaliation from an ongoing earlier incident.

Officers were able to identify a number of suspects who connected themselves to an organization referred to by the suspects as “NawfSideBabies.” Based on the investigation, officers secured a number of arrest warrants.

Between Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and Monday, April 4, 2022, Officers with the LCPD SWAT Team served these warrants, apprehending the following suspects:

Elijah Paul Carter, 18
Charges: One count of second-degree murder, principal.
Bond: $2.5 million

Devonte Jermaine Glodd, 26
Charges: One count of second-degree murder, accessory after the fact.
Bond: $550,000

Jaylyn Lamar Botley, 23
Charges: One count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
Bond: $2.5 million

Zaylon Ray Wheeler, 18
Charges: One count of second-degree murder, principal.
Bond: $2.5 million

Martice Michelle Caine, 22
Charges: One count of obstruction of justice
Bond: $100,000

Christopher Demon Orphey, 18
Charges: One count of second-degree murder, principal.
Bond: $2.5 million

Keyaisa Michelle Siverand, 23
Charges: One count of second-degree murder, accessory after the fact.
Bond: $550,000

Ja'Michael Issiah Siverand, 22
Charges: One count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
Bond: $2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Jessie James Siverand, 19
Charges: One count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
Bond: $2.5 million

Jeremy Donald Collins, 26
Charges: One count of second-degree murder, principal.
Bond: $2.5 million

One person is still considered at large. Michael Carter, 19, is wanted on one count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder

If anyone knows of Carter's whereabouts, they are asked to contact LCPD by calling 337-491-1311

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.