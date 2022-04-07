Eleven arrested, one wanted in fatal shooting of a Lake Charles 6-year-old

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl in Lake Charles.

Police say the shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the 1400 block of Mill Street. Upon officers arrival, they discovered that a 6-year-old, inside a home, had been shot.

The child, identified as 6-year-old Draya Michelle Guillory, died as a result of her injuries.

Through witness statements and initial evidence collection, detectives say they determined the child was a victim of a drive-by shooting.

After an investigation, detectives say they were able to establish a timeline leading up to the drive-by shooting. They say the shooting was the result of retaliation from an ongoing earlier incident.

Officers were able to identify a number of suspects who connected themselves to an organization referred to by the suspects as “NawfSideBabies.” Based on the investigation, officers secured a number of arrest warrants.

Between Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and Monday, April 4, 2022, Officers with the LCPD SWAT Team served these warrants, apprehending the following suspects:

Elijah Paul Carter, 18

Charges: One count of second-degree murder, principal.

Bond: $2.5 million

Devonte Jermaine Glodd, 26

Charges: One count of second-degree murder, accessory after the fact.

Bond: $550,000

Jaylyn Lamar Botley, 23

Charges: One count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.

Bond: $2.5 million

Zaylon Ray Wheeler, 18

Charges: One count of second-degree murder, principal.

Bond: $2.5 million

Martice Michelle Caine, 22

Charges: One count of obstruction of justice

Bond: $100,000

Christopher Demon Orphey, 18

Charges: One count of second-degree murder, principal.

Bond: $2.5 million

Keyaisa Michelle Siverand, 23

Charges: One count of second-degree murder, accessory after the fact.

Bond: $550,000

Ja'Michael Issiah Siverand, 22

Charges: One count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.

Bond: $2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Jessie James Siverand, 19

Charges: One count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.

Bond: $2.5 million

Jeremy Donald Collins, 26

Charges: One count of second-degree murder, principal.

Bond: $2.5 million

One person is still considered at large. Michael Carter, 19, is wanted on one count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder

If anyone knows of Carter's whereabouts, they are asked to contact LCPD by calling 337-491-1311

