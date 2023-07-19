Elderly woman dies after being sexually assaulted and beaten

Lake Charles Police are trying to find the person who sexually assaulted and beat an elderly woman who later died.

Police were called to a the 2900 block of Caroline Street at about 10:30 p.m. on July 5.

They found an elderly woman who had been severely beaten and sexually assaulted. She was transported to a local hospital, and then to a regional hospital for treatment. The woman died this morning.

She's been identified as Sherry Vincent, 75, of Lake Charles.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information surrounding this incident is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Chris Johnson or Sgt. Joe Savoie by calling (337) 491-1311.