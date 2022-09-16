"Eight Days of Hope" continues recovery efforts in Lake Charles

"Eight Days of Hope" is headed back to Lake Charles to help in recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura.

Their mission this time around is to help the families that are in dire need of home repairs.

Thousands of volunteers from all over the country will work on hundreds of homes. Repairs will include new roofing, dry wall installation, painting, flooring and electrical work.

KATC spoke with Executive Director of SWLA, Braylon Harris, who says, "All of us are getting calls daily of people who are still looking for the assistance, looking for help, looking for ways to go take the next step in their recovery so you know we're looking at 200 potentially and we know that wont be all while we're encouraging the community to get engaged and get involved because even after 8 days there will be plenty of work that local organizations churches and groups can do to continue to do the work here in Southwest Louisiana."