Edwards assesses damage in Lake Charles caused by Wednesday's severe weather

Press conference at 9:30 am
Courtesy Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards
Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards
Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 08:07:13-04

Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles on Thursday to assess damage from Wednesday's severe weather.

The Governor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:30 am at Chennault Airport.

Following his press conference, Edwards will depart for Scotland where he will attend the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

