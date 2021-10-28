Edwards assesses damage in Lake Charles caused by Wednesday's severe weather

Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles on Thursday to assess damage from Wednesday's severe weather.

The Governor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:30 am at Chennault Airport.

Following his press conference, Edwards will depart for Scotland where he will attend the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

