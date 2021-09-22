Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, according to State Police.

The crash claimed the lives of 62-year-old Bobbie McCraney of Westlake and 69-year-old Ethel Simms of Sulphur.

Troopers say the crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of LA Hwy 108 and Choupique Road. The vehicle driven by McCraney was traveling south, approaching LA 108, while an 18-wheeler was traveling west on the highway, according to State Police.

For unknown reasons, McCraney failed to yield at a posted stop sign, traveled into the intersection, and was then struck on the driver's side by the 18-wheeler, State Police say.

Despite being properly restrained, both McCraney and Simms sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler, who was also properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation. Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2021.

