Driver killed in Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in DeQuincy

Calcasieu Parish deputies say a person is dead following an early morning crash in DeQuincy.

Deputies say they responded at around 6:00 a.m. to the crash on Edgerly Road near Route 66 in DeQuincy.

An investigation revealed a car traveling northbound on Edgerly Road crossed the center line while negotiating a curve and struck an SUV that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The investigation is continuing.

CPSO says impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology report will be conducted on both drivers.

Next of kin has not been notified so the name of the driver who was killed has not yet released, they say. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

