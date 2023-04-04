DeQuincy woman arrested on several domestic abuse charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. — On Friday, March 31, 2023, at 4:30 pm, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving a suspect with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived to the DeQuincy residence, officers with the DeQuincy Police Department, who arrived first on scene, had the suspect, Elizabeth D. Hext, 37, DeQuincy, detained.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hext struck a juvenile victim at the residence as well as two elderly victims. Additionally, the suspect struck another man inside the home multiple times and threw a knife at him. Deputies observed physical injuries on all victims, consistent with their statements, authorities say.

Hext continued to physically resist DQPD Officers and CPSO Deputies, resulting in minor injuries. She was arrested and transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Officials report Hext, after receiving a medical clearance by hospital personnel, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with the following: domestic abuse intentional use of force with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse; aggravated battery; simple battery of the infirm; and 3 counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence.

She is being held without bond for the domestic charges and a $20,000 bond for the remaining charges, according to Judge Robert Wyatt.

CPSO Detective Kimberly Curran is the lead investigator on this case.