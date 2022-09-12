Deputy charged with domestic abuse and fired

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy was charged with domestic violence and fired Monday, a spokesperson for Sheriff Tony Mancuso says.

Ed Choi, 39, had worked for the CPSO for six years. He most recently was working in the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy.

Deputies began investigting Choi back in August after receiving a complaint about incidents of domestic abuse. The alleged abuse happened several weeks before the complaint was made, and detectives also learned that during the incident Choi allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the house.

After they completed their investigation, detectives turned the case over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office. On Monday, the DA accepted charges against Choi for domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

Choi turned himself in, and he was arrested and issued a misdemeanor summons on the charges. The sheriff terminated him today as well, the spokesperson said.

“Our deputies will always be held accountable for their actions,” Mancuso says. “Choi has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. At the time of the complaint detectives did not have enough evidence to make an arrest. Due to the incidents being reported after the fact and the involved parties already being separated there was no reason to believe any further threat of abuse would occur. Detectives conducted a thorough and complete investigation to corroborate the allegations.”