Deputies searching for vehicle, suspects involved in Sulphur thefts

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of vehicle and welding equipment in Sulphur.

During the investigation, detectives learned that at approximately 12:40 a.m. on March 9, several suspects arrived at a local hotel on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur and stole a white GMC utility flatbed truck from the parking lot.

Surveillance video from the hotel reportedly showed a blue, four-door pickup truck pulling into the parking lot of the hotel that morning. Two suspects then exited the truck and stole the GMC.

An investigation into the theft uncovered that the stolen GMC truck was used that same morning during another theft incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the truck was used to drive through the fence of a business located on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur where the suspects stole four welding machines along with tools from the business.

Deputies say the suspects returned at approximately 3:00 a.m. and attempted to steal an excavator, but were unsuccessful.

The stolen truck, was located abandoned in Vinton on March 9 along with one of the welding machines.

Deputies say another of the stolen welding machines was located on the shoulder of Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspects responsible for the thefts.

Anyone with information or can identify the suspects’ truck is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

