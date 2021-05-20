Deputies rescue six from flooded homes in Vinton

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office rescued six individuals Wednesday night after flood waters trapped them inside their homes.

Deputies say they responded at 8:40 pm to a residence on Steward Road in Vinton in reference to a person stuck in chest-deep water inside their home.

Upon arrival, deputies also learned that five other individuals, including a 5-year-old, were in need of rescue from their home along the same road.

The Sheriff's Office along with the Louisiana National Guard deployed high water vehicles and a boat to evacuate the residents safely.

“The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to monitor the ongoing weather situation in our area,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Our department along with the assistance of the National Guard has high water vehicles and other high water rescue assets staged throughout the parish. If anyone is trapped in their home or needs help evacuating or has any other flood related issues please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3685 or 911 if it is an emergency.”

