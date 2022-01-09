Deputies report drowning of child

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies report that a five-year-old drowned at a Lake Charles home on Friday.

Deputies were called to a South Savannah Lane home January 7 in the evening.

When deputies arrived they were informed a five-year-old child had been located in the neighbor’s swimming pool unresponsive.

Life saving measures were performed on the boy prior to him being transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates foul play is not suspected.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.