Debris Removal Program Applications to be Accepted at Burton Complex

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will accept applications for the Hurricane Laura Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) Program at a temporary location in Lake Charles for one day only -- from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Burton Coliseum Complex, 7001 Gulf Highway.

The PPDR program can help eligible property owners in the parish’s unincorporated areas with hurricane-related demolition and debris removal. The PPDR program is being managed by Tetra Tech, a contractor of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, with final eligibility determinations completed by FEMA.

While the Burton Coliseum location will only be open for one day, the parish continues to accept applications from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Parish Intake Center, 901 Lakeshore Drive, fifth floor. The center will remain open at this location until Sept. 30.

One more temporary intake center location will be open on Sept. 25 at the Moss Bluff library to help accommodate residents who can’t make it to the Parish Intake Center during the week. For hours of operation and additional information on these locations, visit calcasieuparish.gov/calendar.

Through the PPDR program, up to 90 percent of the costs incurred by the parish for the work performed through the PPDR Program can be reimbursed by FEMA.

If eligible for the program, residents will receive help with the demolition and debris removal of structures that are deemed to be health hazards, not recoverable, or in threat of collapse. The program can also help with the removal of debris, such as hazardous limbs, trees, and stumps near a property’s commonly used or maintained areas. However, each property must undergo a field survey and be approved by FEMA to determine eligible services.

The following will not qualify: Vacant lots, unimproved properties, unused or unmaintained property areas, debris on agricultural lands used for crops or livestock, concrete slabs, or foundations on grade.

During the initial intake visit, property owners will be required to complete an application and sign a Right-of-Entry (ROE) -- which grants parish employees and contractors access to the property for inspection, removal and clearing eligible storm-generated debris and releases the parish and contractors from liability due to any damages incurred from work done during the program.

Residents who have homeowner’s insurance may be eligible for the program, but their insurance companies may be required to provide payments for any covered debris or demolition services first to avoid any duplication of benefits.

To participate, property owners must complete a PPDR application and submit necessary documentation, as follows:



A copy of the property insurance policy, if the property is insured, including detailed policy with cover page and itemized statement of coverage

A proof of loss/statement of loss from the insurance company, if the property was insured at the time of Hurricane Laura

A COLOR copy of owner’s driver’s license or photo identification

Proof of ownership, such as a warranty deed, tax statement, etc.

Parish officials and contractors will review each completed application and will reach out to the applicant to schedule a site visit. During this visit, officials will identify and document eligible hurricane-related damage and hazards and this information will be submitted to FEMA for review and approval. Once approved by FEMA, the subcontractor can begin debris removal/demolition.