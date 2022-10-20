Death sentence handed down in slaying of State Trooper

Kevin Daigle has formally been sentenced to death by Judge Clayton Davis after two different juries found that Daigle should die for the murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent, KPLC reports.

Daigle was found guilty of first-degree murder after killing trooper Vincent with a sawed-off shotgun on the side of a rural road in Calcasieu Parish in 2015; the trial happened in Lafayette. To read our stories about the trial, click here.

The defense had attempted to delay the sentencing, filing three motions aimed at getting a new trial, but Judge Davis denied their motions, KPLC reports.

Even though the Lafayette Parish jury found Daigle guilty in 2019, and also decided he should be given the death sentence, the sentence hasn't been formally given until today. Last year, an agreement was worked out between his attorneys and the Calcasieu District Attorney to start a new penalty hearing.

During the trial, jurors saw dash cam footage of the incident. Daigle's vehicle had broken down on the side of a rural highway, and Vincent stopped to help him. Daigle's attorneys argued that his actions on the day Vincent was killed were fueled by a toxic mix of alcohol and drugs, which overwhelmed his senses and caused him to black out. They repeatedly stated that Daigle was "out of his mind" on the day that Vincent was killed.