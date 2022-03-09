Cyber fraud incident compromises CPSB hurricane related contractor emails

The Calcasieu Parish School Board was the victim of a cyber fraud incident that compromised emails of their hurricane related contractors, the district announced Wednesday.

The incident, according to the board, was monetary and did not involve students or employee data.

"This is a serious matter that requires our full attention, and we are leaving no stone unturned," the school system said. "Upon learning of the incident, we immediately launched an internal investigation and contacted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office."

A criminal investigation is ongoing and officials said it will likely continue for an extended period of time.

No other information was provided.

"As soon as we are able to provide additional details, we will do so," they said. "We have an incredible relationship with local law enforcement and are working with them to properly pass this into their capable hands for all legal proceedings. We have also made notification to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, CPSB’s external auditing firm, and the CPSB Cyber-Crime Insurance Carrier."

An internal investigation is ongoing and a review of all digital safety and security measures is underway.

CPSB said modifications will be made to internal practices and the district is planning internal staff training in addition to ongoing training.

"Unfortunately, cyber security is an incredibly common concern across all industries, and we are gaining valuable insight through this experience that we are using to immediately harden our digital walls," the district said.

