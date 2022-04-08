Crews fighting grass fire in Calcasieu Parish

Firefighters have been battling to contain a grass fire in Calcaiseu Parish since Thursday.

A post from Agriculture Secretary Mike Strain states that District 4 fire crews are on scene and working on the containment of the fire near Bud Bennett Road and Persimmon Gully in Calcasieu Parish. Since yesterday, crews have been fighting the fire and have it 90% contained. Be aware there will be a lot of smoke in the area for the next couple of days, the post says.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝗴 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗮𝘁 𝟭𝟬 𝗮𝗺 𝘆𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝟳 𝗽𝗺 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆, the commissioner wrote. Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger including wildland fire combustion and rapid spread. 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 as a result, he says.

Here's the post: