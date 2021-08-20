CPSO: Two men wanted for stolen vehicle and guns

On June 3, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies were dispatched to a residence on Daughenbaugh Road in Iowa in reference to a burglary and theft. During the initial investigation, detectives learned numerous firearms had been stolen from inside the residence, according to a CPSO spokesperson.

On July 8, CPSO VCIU Detectives were contacted by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office who advised they had located numerous firearms that had been reported stolen through CPSO. It was also learned the firearms had been located in a car, which had also been reported stolen through CPSO on June 12.

The investigation revealed 38-year-old Eric S. Pine and 43-year-old Chris M. Kelly, both of Sulphur, were in possession of the stolen car at some point. It was also discovered Pine had allegedly sold the stolen car to 28-year-old Jesse A. Ricketts, of Houston. Further investigation revealed Ricketts was involved in the burglary and theft from the residence in Iowa and was in possession of the stolen firearms and had also transported them to Evangeline Parish to sell, the spokesperson stated.

Between July 14 and August 10 detectives issued arrest warrants for Pine and Kelly charging them with illegal possession of stolen things. Judge David Ritchie set Pine’s bond at $60,000 and Judge Tony Fazzio set Kelly’s bond at $40,000. Detectives also issued a warrant for Ricketts, charging him with simple burglary; 34 counts of theft of a firearm; 34 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and criminal street gangs & patterns of criminal street gang activity. Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $451,000.

On August 11 Pine was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail. Detectives are still currently searching for Kelly and Ricketts.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, call (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

Detectives were able to recover 23 firearms that had been reported stolen through CPSO along with the stolen car.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible.

CPSO VCIU Detectives James Rathke and Tyler McKnight are the lead investigators on this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel