CPSO to host women's self-defense seminars

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) will host several women’s self-defense seminars in different locations around the parish on July 10 and 17.

These seminars are free and offered to those who are 16 years of age and older.

The self-defense seminar will include lectures and hands-on instruction in women’s self-defense techniques. Women will learn defenses against sudden violent attacks, situational awareness, fear management, and basic defenses against common grabs and strikes. This half-day seminar will be taught by CPSO deputies who are certified self-defense instructors.

Participants must pre-register to attend by calling the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3850. Class size is limited.

