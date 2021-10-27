Watch
CPSO: Severe weather damage reported in Lake Charles neighborhood

Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 27, 2021
Calcasieu Parish deputies have received several calls of apparent tornado damage after severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, the damage is in the areas off Ham Reid Road from Nelson Road to Ihles Road.

Deputies are currently going door-to-door in the area checking on residents. As of 2 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

Photos shared by KPLC in Lake Charles show damage to a few homes:

