CPSO searching for two suspects in Westlake homicide

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, around midnight, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances report in reference to a home off Westwood Road in Westlake. When deputies arrived, they located Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence, authorities say.

According to CPSO, after further investigation, detectives issued warrants signed by Judge Tony Fazzio for two suspects: Justin J. Ned, 22, DeQuincy, and Autoria “Tori” Lachney, 22, Lake Charles. Ned is charged with principal to 2nd degree murder. His bond is set at $650,000. Lachney is charged with accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder. Her bond is set at $65,000.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate Ned and Lachney. If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, they are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605. Anyone knowingly withholding information from law enforcement will be subject to charges, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say more charges and arrests are likely.