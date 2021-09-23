CPSO searching for DOC inmate who escaped transitional work program

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a Department of Corrections inmate who walked off his job through the Southwest Transitional Work Program Monday evening.

Desmond Louis, 20, was working at a restaurant in Lake Charles when deputies were told he had walked off his job. Officials searched for Louis over the next few days, and learned at 9 p.m. Wednesday that Louis was live on social media. They began watching his live feed and noticed he was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle on Hwy 171.

Detectives began to search the highway; a CPSO patrol unit saw what he believed to be the car in which Louis was traveling in Moss Bluff. After deputies began a traffic stop, the driver, a 16-year-old juvenile, pulled over the vehicle. Detectives exited their unit, at which time Louis began shooting at detectives, causing detectives to fire back, deputies say. No injuries were sustained.

The car then fled the scene, leading to a pursuit, with the vehicle eventually stopping in Beauregard Parish. Louis fled the car prior to the driver stopping, deputies learned.

Two passengers, Keasia Wilfred, 19, and Dannirriah Louis, 19, were arrested and are facing charges of 2 counts of principal to attempted 1st degree murder and accessory after the fact to simple escape.

Detectives are currently working to locate Louis, who was last seen wearing no shirt and orange basketball shorts. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and are advising people not to approach him. According to CPSO, Louis was convicted of illegal use of a dangerous weapon in January 2020 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, and illegal carrying of a weapon in April 2020.

Anyone who sees Louis or knows of his whereabouts should call 911, CPSO at 491-3605, or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222. Detectives are also asking anyone who many have home surveillance in the areas to review their footage and report any suspicious activity.

