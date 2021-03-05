CPSO deputy fired, later arrested for sexual relationship with inmate

A Calcasieu Parish deputy was fired and later arrested, accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate while on duty.

CPSO says that on August 26, 2020, detectives received a complaint in reference to 31-year-old Deputy Amber Kelly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate while on-duty.

After the initial complaint detectives interviewed Kelly and later the same day she was fired by Sheriff Mancuso. The investigation was conducted and turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Charges for Kelly were accepted and on March 3, a warrant was issued for her arrest for malfeasance in office, sexual conduct.

She was arrested the following day and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Her bond is set at $45,000.

Prior to being terminated Kelly worked as a correctional deputy at the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison and had been with the department for 5 years.

“I am very upset by this incident,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “We have an extensive hiring process to ensure we are hiring qualified and competent deputies, but unfortunately we occasionally have one that chooses to stray from the path of integrity. These sort of actions will never be tolerated in our department and deputies will always be held accountable for their actions.”

