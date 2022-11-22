CPSO deputies issue turkeys instead of tickets

On Tuesday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies handed out turkeys instead of tickets prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“For 10 years Caran and Harry Shaheen, owners of the 5 Star Convenience Stores, donate turkeys for deputies to hand out in our community,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This year we had 125 turkeys that we distributed throughout the parish to those individuals who committed minor traffic violations, such as no seatbelt or speeding. Our deputies really enjoy being able to give back to the community so we are grateful we can be a part of this. It is a good feeling the see the surprise and excitement on the face of those people who initially thought they were going to receive a ticket.”

E.P.I.C. Health and Hot Off The Press also helped provide the turkeys to members of the community.