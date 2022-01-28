CPSO continues search for missing Sulphur man

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is reissuing their request for assistance in locating a Sulphur man who was reported missing on Monday, December 6.

In December, deputies requested help in locating 38-year-old Ronald Richard, Jr. who was last seen December 2 on foot on Woods Loop in Vinton.

Detectives say they received information on January 7, 2022, that he was possibly seen in the DeQuincy area. Detectives attempted to confirm the possible siting but were unsuccessful, they say.

CPSO is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact CPSO at 491-3605.

According to CPSO, Richard suffers from medical issues which require daily medication.

