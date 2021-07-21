CPSO asking for help locating catalytic converter theft suspect

Deputies are asking for help in locating a catalytic converter theft suspect.

On June 15 at 10:30 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies received a report in reference to a theft. The victim advised deputies her work car, which was parked at her employment off Highway 171 in Moss Bluff had the catalytic converter cut from underneath it sometime between June 11 and June 15, according to a CPSO spokesperson.

During the initial investigation, deputies located blood on the driver’s side door at which time deputies with the CPSO Forensic Investigation Unit processed the car for DNA. The sample was sent to the SWLA Crime Lab for processing.

On July 14 detectives received another report in reference to someone stealing a catalytic converter from a car that was parked at a business on Swisco Road in Sulphur. Detectives learned the theft actually occurred on June 30. During further investigation detectives reviewed surveillance footage and observed the suspect’s vehicle to be a silver Ford Escape.

The investigations on both cases continued and detectives later received notification that the DNA found on the victim’s car in Moss Bluff was a match for Russell C. Perkins, 32, of DeQuincy. After further investigation, with the assistance of the CPSO Real Time Crime Center, detectives also learned Perkins drive’s a silver Ford Escape. Detectives were also able to determine Perkins’ SUV was in the area during the time the catalytic converter was taken from the car in Sulphur, according to investigators. It was also discovered Perkins had recently scraped numerous catalytic converters while driving the silver Ford.

After further investigation detectives issued two warrants signed by Judge David Ritchie and Tony Fazzio for Perkins’ arrest, charging him with two counts of simple criminal property damage; theft less than $1,000; and theft of $1,000 to $5,000. His total bond is set at $60,000.

Detectives are currently searching for Perkins and ask if anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.

The investigations are ongoing and more charges are likely.

