CPSO arrests sex offender for unlawful presence

LAKE CHARLES — A police investigation revealed that on several occasions a convicted sex offender was picking up a family member at a Calcasieu Parish school.

On January 19, police arrested Brent W. Delino, 34, of Orange, Texas, at the scene.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) says Delino was in violation of his sex offender registration requirement.

According to Delino's registration requirement, he is not allowed to be within 1000 feet of a school, park or daycare.

After being booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, Delino was charged with unlawful presence of a sex offender. On the following day, Delino was released on a $2,500 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis, they say.

In 2013, Delino was convicted of sexual battery in Calcasieu Parish. Police say he was convicted in Jeff Davis Parish, in 2016, of another charge of unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Detective Cory Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator in this case.

