CPSO arrests man for catalytic converter theft after leaving cell phone at scene

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 19, 2021
LAKE CHARLES, La. – A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing a catalytic converter after leaving his cell phone at the scene, police say.

On June 24, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies were dispatched to a boat launch located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter that was stolen from a Chevrolet pickup truck.

During the initial investigation, deputies found a cell phone that had been left at the scene, under the victim’s truck, according to a CPSO spokesperson. After executing a search warrant on the phone, detectives learned the phone belonged to Robert J. Northrop, 38. Detectives continued their investigation and learned Northrop allegedly had recently sold a Chevrolet catalytic converter to a local business in Sulphur.

After further investigation, on July 15, detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge David Ritchie in the amount of $40,000 for Northrop’s arrest, charging him with theft $1,000 to $5,000; and simple criminal damage to property.

On July 16 he was arrested by the Jennings Police Department and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

