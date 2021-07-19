CPSO arrests man for catalytic converter theft after leaving cell phone at scene

LAKE CHARLES, La. – A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing a catalytic converter after leaving his cell phone at the scene, police say.
On June 24, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies were dispatched to a boat launch located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter that was stolen from a Chevrolet pickup truck.
During the initial investigation, deputies found a cell phone that had been left at the scene, under the victim’s truck, according to a CPSO spokesperson. After executing a search warrant on the phone, detectives learned the phone belonged to Robert J. Northrop, 38. Detectives continued their investigation and learned Northrop allegedly had recently sold a Chevrolet catalytic converter to a local business in Sulphur.
After further investigation, on July 15, detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge David Ritchie in the amount of $40,000 for Northrop’s arrest, charging him with theft $1,000 to $5,000; and simple criminal damage to property.
On July 16 he was arrested by the Jennings Police Department and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.
