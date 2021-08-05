CPSO arrest Lake Charles man for contractor fraud after failing to repair home

A Lake Charles man was arrested Tuesday, accused of contractor fraud after being paid and failing to repair a home.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office say that on May 17, detectives received a complaint in reference to an incident involving contractor fraud.

The victim in the incident told deputies that he hired 60-year-old Olaf P. Shreve II, in January to complete repairs on his home.

The victim stated he paid Shreve $5,000, which was half the costs to purchase the materials needed. Shreve allegedly cashed the check, but failed to deliver materials or begin repairs at the home. An investigation revealed that Shreve does not have a contractor's license, deputies say.

On July 8, a warrant was signed for Shreve's arrest. He was arrested on August 3 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with residential contractor fraud $1,500 or more.

He was released the following day on a $20,000 bond.

"We are not going to allow these criminals to take advantage of the citizens in our community," stated Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "We are working together with DA Stephen Dwight and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office. If you believe you have been a victim of contractor fraud or are unsure whether an actual crime has been committed call the Contractor Fraud Response Team at 437-3405."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel