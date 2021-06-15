Cleco Power receives Emergency Response Award

Cleco Power received an Emergency Response Award presented by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for its efforts to restore power following two hurricanes in 2020, hurricane Delta and Zeta.

“Last year’s storms tested all aspects of our emergency storm plan as well as our strength and endurance,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “Delta and Zeta hit us as we were still recovering from Laura, which meant we had to stay the course. Our employees, contractors, customers and everyone else who supported our recovery efforts helped us earn this award.”

Select EEI member companies receive Emergency Response Awards in recognition of their recovery and assistance efforts following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. A panel of judges choose a winner followed by an international nomination process.

“Cleco Power and its employees went above and beyond for the customers and the communities impacted by Hurricanes Delta and Zeta, and they are exceptionally deserving of this outstanding award,”said EEI President Tom Kuhn.

Cleco Power received an Emergency Response Award earlier this year for its response to Hurricane Laura which made landfall Aug. 27, 2020 in southwest Louisiana. This was the strongest storm to hit the state since 1856.

Since the program's inception in 1998, Cleco Power has received 25 storm awards; earning 14 Emergency Response Awards for storm recovery and 11 Emergency Assistance Awards for assisting other companies after a storm.