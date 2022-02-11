City of Lake Charles announces lakefront development

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Local and state leaders along with developers announced plans for Lake Area Adventures' lakefront development project.

The announcement, held at the proposed site location immediately west of the current Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Headquarters in Lake Charles, will provide for a number of new lakefront recreational opportunities as well as a satellite location for Paul's Ribshack.

"Lake Area Adventures has been providing the means for residents and visitors to access one of our best assets, our waterways, since 2016," said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. "Their commitment to growing their footprint in the community with this major investment is another tangible project born out of the excitement generated by Port Wonder. We will continue to work to develop additional projects along our beautiful lakefront. As these projects kick-off in coming months, we will be seeing history in the making."

Upon the project's completion, Lake Area Adventures will offer a fixed structure featuring boat and kayak rentals, water tours, pier fishing, and activities for the whole family. The project will include a stage for live entertainment. The developer's focus is to create a unique and memorable outdoor experience utilizing the beach, water, lakefront and existing trees, according to a spokesperson for the City of Lake Charles.

"With a focus of opening up access to our abundant waterways and the idea of providing water adventures for the whole family, Lake Area Adventures has been the largest watercraft rental company in the City for more than five years," added Tim Robles, general manager of Lake Area Adventures. "We are thrilled to be joining Port Wonder and Crying Eagle to add even more reason for residents and visitors alike to enjoy our lakefront."

Pending the outcome of Lake Charles City Council approval, construction on the physical building and pier is expected to begin by this summer, with the possibility of some special events being planned during the construction period.

As a reminder, the Lake Area Adventures project is the latest lakefront development announcement, joining Port Wonder and Crying Eagle restaurant and microbrewery. Port Wonder will be the new home for the Children's Museum and a Science and Nature Center.

