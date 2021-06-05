Chennault International Airshow flights take to the skies

The Chennault International Airshow kicked off Saturday in Lake Charles, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor.

Saturday's flights took off at noon, and the show's repeat performance will begin at noon on Sunday. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Along with the Blue Angels and F-22 Raptor, this year's lineup includes the U.S. Navy Navy Leap Frogs and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute teams, a salute to the 77th anniversary of D-Day from the Liberty Jump Team, and aerobatic thrills from aircraft of all types, sizes, and eras.

Videos courtesy KPLC:

Spectators are enjoying the sold-out show in a 'tailgate arrangement,' which means everyone has their own private, roomy space to enjoy the show by their vehicles.

The show went on Saturday as planned despite rain in the forecast in Lake Charles.

Several special guests are taking flight with the professionals for this year's show, including Denise Durel of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. Video shared by the airshow shows Durel taking a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights as part of Saturday's preshow events.

More information and video can be found on Chennault International Airshow's Facebook page.

