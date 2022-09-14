Calcasieu, St. Mary get share of FEMA flood mitigation funds

Calcasieu and St. Mary parishes are among 12 recipients of flood mitigation funds from FEMA.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced the initial award for Flood Mitigation Assistance projects.

Flood Mitigation Assistance is a nationally competitive grant program that provides funding to states, local communities, federally recognized tribes and territories. Funds can be used for projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.

“This is more good news in our efforts to make Louisiana more resilient,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “GOHSEP staff has helped our local and state partners identify and submit the projects to protect from flooding, our most dangerous weather-related threat in Louisiana. Most of the entities approved for this round will use the funding for acquisition and elevation projects tied to flood protection. We are still working with FEMA to get additional project subapplications awarded.”

FEMA chooses projects based on the funding priorities and cost-effectiveness of the project.

Here are the parishes that got funds, and how much:

Calcasieu $5,989,465

Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority $225,000

East Baton Rouge $14,491,327

Jefferson $10,373,376

City of Walker $318,617

New Orleans $379,790

Rapides $2,121,496

St. Charles $5,350,985

St. Mary $174,600

St. Tammany $4,157,275

Tangipahoa $3,149,163

Terrebonne $1,114,715

Grand Total $47,845,811

FEMA requires state, local, tribal and territorial governments to develop and adopt hazard mitigation plans as a condition for receiving certain types of nonemergency disaster assistance, including funding for Hazard Mitigation Assistance projects.