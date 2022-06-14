Calcasieu Sheriff warns of scam

Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area that appears to target the elderly.

Victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be a grandchild or other family member. In some instances the phone number appears to be a legitimate number. The suspect begins to tell them they are incarcerated or are in some type of trouble and need money immediately wired to them.

This is a scam, officials say.

Mancuso wants to remind residents of a few tips to use to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

· Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision. Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly

· Verify the information before sending any money

· Never wire money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail. Keep in mind that wiring money is like giving cash—once you send it, you cannot get it back.

If anyone believes they may have been victimized by these scammers, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.