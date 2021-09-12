Watch
Calcasieu schools closed Monday

Calcasieu Parish School Board
Posted at 5:36 PM, Sep 12, 2021
All CPSB schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow, September 13.

Here's the statement we received from the school system:

Due to the development of Tropical Storm Nicholas and the potential risk of flash flooding in undetermined areas of our parish, we feel this decision is in the best interest of students, faculty and staff and was made after consulting with local emergency officials and meteorologists.

We will continue to monitor the weather and notify families tomorrow as to the status of school on Tuesday, September 14. We encourage everyone to closely monitor the weather and make necessary plans for your family. Please stay safe during this time, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our campuses soon.

