Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office to host free hunter's education course in August

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a two-day hunter’s education course in August.

The free course will take place from Wednesday, August 4 to Thursday, August 5, and is open to anyone 10 years of age or older.

The course schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, August 4 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. located at the Sulphur Parks & Recreation (SPAR) Carlyss Park Building, 6043 Carlyss Drive in Sulphur

Thursday, August 5 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. located at the SPAR Carlyss Building

Thursday, August 5 – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. located at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy, 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles

Deputies say participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

Participants must also be picked up at 11 a.m. on Thursday and have their own transportation to class at 1:00 p.m.

Lunch will be provided on Wednesday.

Participants must re-register for the class by visiting https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/174238 [la-web.s3licensing.com]

