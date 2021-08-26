Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office shares story one year after Laura

Saturday marks one year since Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron Parish.

The storm went from a Category One to a Category Four in a span of 36 hours.

Impacts were felt from the Texas/Louisiana state line to Acadiana, and residents in and around the Lake Charles area are still feeling those impacts 12 months later.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is sharing their story of the storm, starting with the fairly quick shift of the storm that put Lake Charles directly in its path. Laura also intensified into a strong Category 4 storm, with KPLC meteorologists not ruling out the possibility of it reaching Category 5 intensity. Because of that, the KPLC team in Lake Charles decided to evacuate their studio. Just 12 hours later, the station's transmission tower snapped in half in Laura's strong winds and fell into the studio below.

CPSO's video chronicles the sudden evacuations, rescues, and recovery from the points of view of various sheriff's office employees.

The entire video can be viewed in full below:

