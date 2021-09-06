Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office prepared to respond to area flooding on Monday

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is currently deploying high water trucks in the event the area receives flood related calls due to the ongoing weather.

“CPSO has deployed high water vehicles and boats on both sides of the parish and we are prepared to handle any flood related calls we receive,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “I want to assure all residents that although we deployed assets to other parishes to assist with hurricane recovery we still have available assets to deploy here in the event of a situation like this. We are urging residents to not travel on flooded roadways; driving on flooded roadways at this time is putting yourself in danger, along with causing damage to other residents’ property from the rising water.”

Anyone who is trapped in their home or needs help evacuating or has any other flood related issues can call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3795 or 911 if it is an emergency.

